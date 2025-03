This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Getty Barcelona's Camp Nou return delayed again! More chaos for Catalans as Hansi Flick's side may be forced to wait until 2026 to play at renovated stadium Barcelona LaLiga Barcelona may have to wait until 2026 to move back into Camp Nou due to delays with stadium renovations. Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Camp Nou being renovated for £1.25bn

Team playing at Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys

May not return until 2026 after more delays Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱 Next Match Champions League BEN BAR Match preview