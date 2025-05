This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

AFP Barcelona boss Hansi Flick provides Robert Lewandowski & Pau Cubarsi fitness updates ahead of potential title-clinching clash with Espanyol P. Cubarsi R. Lewandowski H. Flick Barcelona LaLiga Hansi Flick has confirmed that Robert Lewandowski and Pau Cubarsi will be available for Barcelona's potential title-clinching clash against Espanyol. Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Flick provides Lewandowski and Cubarsi fitness updates

Confirms that the duo will be available against Espanyol

Barca just one win away from winning LaLiga Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱 Next Match LaLiga ESP BAR Match preview