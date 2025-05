This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Getty Images Sport Barcelona to bid farewell to promising midfielder with final match to come on final day of La Liga season P. Torre Barcelona LaLiga Transfers Young midfielder Pablo Torre's future is currently uncertain, and he could play his final game for the Catalans against Athletic Club on Sunday. Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Torre could leave Barcelona this summer

Youngster has rarely featured for Hansi Flick

Game against Bilbao could be his final one for Blaugrana Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱 Next Match LaLiga ATH BAR Match preview