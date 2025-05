This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Getty Images Sport Barcelona beat Man Utd and Arsenal to Joan Garcia transfer as Hansi Flick's side reach agreement with €25m Espanyol goalkeeper Barcelona J. Garcia Transfers Espanyol LaLiga Barcelona have agreed a deal with Joan Garcia to sign the goalkeeper from Espanyol for €25 million (£21m/$28m). Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Barcelona agree €25m deal to sign Joan Garcia

Goalkeeper would join from rivals Espanyol

Arsenal and Man Utd had been linked to him Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱