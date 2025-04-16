This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Barcelona add AC Milan and Bayer Leverkusen stars to ambitious summer transfer shortlist - but cash-strapped Catalans must get finances in order to sign highly-rated duo A. Grimaldo T. Reijnders AC Milan Barcelona Bayer Leverkusen Serie A Bundesliga LaLiga Transfers Barcelona want to sign Tijjani Reijnders and Alejandro Grimaldo this summer, but they must resolve their financial situation before moving ahead.

Sporting director Deco wants to sign Reijnders and Grimaldo

Catalans must be stable financially to go ahead with the transfers