Ex-Barcelona president claims record-shattering €400m transfer bid was readied for Lionel Messi - ‘it wasn’t Man City’ so who were the mystery club?

In a candid interview with Cadena SER, Bartomeu opened up on one of the most volatile periods in his presidency. Following the shock departure of Neymar to Paris Saint-Germain in 2017, the club was reportedly on high alert that another superstar could be poached. Bartomeu detailed how the hierarchy at Camp Nou became aware of a massive financial operation designed to snatch Messi away from Spain.

The former president explained how the rumours first surfaced, stating: “A few weeks after Neymar’s departure, rumours began to circulate that a club was preparing €400 million (£346m/$470m) for Messi - the amount of his release clause.” This figure would have nearly doubled the record €222m (£192m/$261m) fee paid for Neymar, fundamentally altering the landscape of European football.