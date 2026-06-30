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‘I’m Barca’s No.10’ - Lamine Yamal embraces the pressure of being Spain’s star man & delivers fitness update at the 2026 World Cup
Handling the weight of expectation
Speaking in an interview with Tiempo de Juego, Yamal addressed the immense expectations placed upon his shoulders as Spain progressed through the 2026 World Cup. The teenager acknowledged that fans naturally look to their most exciting attacking talents to deliver.
Rather than shrinking from the spotlight, Yamal confidently accepted his role as a leading figure for both club and country. "I understand that people are going to target the player who excites the most. Pedri and Rodri are great but the pressure I have, I'm Barca's 10, the winger. But I'm happy with this, the pressure is when you can't do what they ask you but I can," Yamal explained.
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Yamal declares himself fully fit
Beyond discussing the pressure, Yamal provided a crucial update regarding his physical condition. Having arrived at the tournament carrying a knock, the winger was managed carefully during the initial fixtures.
However, he has now declared himself ready to feature prominently, though he left the final call to the manager. "I'm very well, very happy. I have trained with a lot of desire and am excited to get to this moment. I'm at 90-80% and getting better, it doesn't go down. I'm ready for 90 minutes," Yamal stated. He added: "The coach decides, I’ll tell him how I’m doing and if I can stand it. If I see that there is a half-chance, I don’t challenge for it to prevent getting hurt, but I train hard."
World Cup emotions and prioritising results
Spain entered the tournament as strong favourites, but their overall performances have drawn criticism. Yamal was candid about the current level of the squad, noting that securing victories remains the priority.
"Is our level the same as the Euros? I have played well many times with Barca and we have gone home, but the important thing is to win," he remarked. Reflecting on his first tournament goal, the forward revealed his immense pride while maintaining his typically calm exterior. "I have never felt so much happiness, the World Cup is different and it is with your country. I never get excited, I don’t cry. I cried when I got hurt, when I saw my mother cry. If I win the World Cup I won’t cry, it’s impossible."
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What next for Spain and Yamal?
Spain face Austria in the round of 32, where Yamal will hope to start and finally complete a full 90 minutes. With the group stage behind them, the national side must rapidly rediscover their attacking fluidity. If Yamal can replicate his brilliant club form on the international stage, Spain have a genuine chance of advancing deep into the knockout rounds.