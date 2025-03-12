'Ballon d'Or hopes are dead' - Fans rub salt in tearful Mohamed Salah's wounds after Liverpool's Champions League exit as Raphinha is backed as new Golden Ball frontrunner
Some fans have claimed that Mohamed Salah's chances of winning the Ballon d'Or this year are "dead" after Liverpool's exit from the Champions League.
- Fans says Salah's Ballon d'Or hopes over
- Liverpool exit Champions League at the hands of PSG
- Raphina billed as new favourite for Golden Ball