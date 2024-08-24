Ball boy is almost crushed by advertising board as Tomas Soucek & Jarrod Bowen hailed as heroes for rescuing youngster after West Ham fans fall onto pitch
A Crystal Palace ball boy was almost crushed by an electronic advertising board as Tomas Soucek and Jarrod Bowen rushed to rescue the youngster.
- Celebrating West Ham fans broke an advertising board
- A young ball boy was almost crushed beneath it
- Soucek & Bowen immediately went into rescue mode