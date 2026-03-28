Record champions Bayern Munich are likely to be stuck with Spanish flop Bryan Zaragoza for the time being. According to *Gazzetta dello Sport*, his current loan club AS Roma will not be exercising the agreed option to buy the winger, meaning he will return to Munich in the summer – what happens next for the 24-year-old remains to be seen!
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Back to Munich! FC Bayern just can’t seem to shake off this flop
Last winter, the Giallorossi agreed a buy-back clause with Bayern worth €13 million, which would have become mandatory under certain conditions: Roma would have to qualify for the Champions League or Europa League, and Zaragoza would have to play at least half of all possible minutes.
However, the Spaniard is currently a long way from meeting those criteria, having spent the last three Serie A matches on the bench for the full 90 minutes.
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AS Roma must pay a fine to Bayern
It seems there is no chemistry between Zaragoza and the Italians, who are therefore willing to pay a fine of €500,000 to FC Bayern Munich rather than have to sign the player they had only loaned out around six weeks ago, after his previous loan spell at Celta Vigo had been cut short.
At the Spanish first-division side, Zaragoza managed to score six goals in 26 matches. Bayern had already loaned the 24-year-old to CA Osasuna in Spain the previous season, after the 1.64-metre-tall left winger had only managed a total of 171 minutes of playing time in Munich.
Zaragoza initially joined Bayern on loan in January 2024 before making a permanent move from FC Granada for a total transfer fee of €17 million. However, partly due to the language barrier and a reportedly strained relationship with then-manager Thomas Tuchel, he was unable to establish himself. His contract in Munich runs until 2029.
Bryan Zaragoza's career highlights and statistics
Period Club Matches Goals Assists Minutes played 2022 to 2024 FC Granada 58 11 3 2,846 2024 FC Bayern 7 - - 171 2024 to 2025 CA Osasuna (on loan) 28 1 6 1,882 2025 Celta Vigo (on loan) 26 2 4 1,420 2026 AS Roma (on loan) 6 - 1 191