Austria squad World Cup 2026: Which players will make it to the showpiece in USA, Mexico and Canada?

Austria have secured their qualification for the 2026 World Cup as they go in search of their very first international trophy.

The European nation, managed by Ralf Rangnick, won Group H ahead of Bosnia and Herzegovina and Romania.

Austria have played in seven World Cups throughout their history but have not qualified for a tournament since 1998, when they failed to get out of their group.

Their best finish at the tournament came in 1954, when they finished third, but they have never gone beyond the semi-finals.

Could 2026 be different?