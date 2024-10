This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Getty Images Sport Austin FC part ways with head coach Josh Wolff as MLS playoff hopes crumble Austin FC Major League Soccer Austin have let go of the first manager in franchise history after failing to qualify for the MLS playoffs Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Josh Wolff removed from position

Austin miss playoffs in back-to-back seasons

Has been in position since 2019 Article continues below