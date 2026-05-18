Austin FC fire head coach Nico Estevez and sporting director Rodolfo Borrell

The club announced the change on Monday in the wake of a 2-1 home loss to lowly Sporting KC, who remain dead last in the Western Conference even with the three points after winning just two of their first 12 games. That loss followed up on a 5-0 loss to San Diego, the worst defeat in club history.

The club said on Monday that the search for a new sporting director and head coach has already begun, while Davy Arnaud will serve as interim boss for the club's match against St. Louis City SC on Saturday. As part of that search, the club has retained the services of Excel Sports Management's executive search division, Excel Search & Advisory, to lead the process. That search will get rolling during the upcoming 60-day midseason break for the World Cup.