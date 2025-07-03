This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Atletico Madrid plan new Cristian Romero move with Argentina international expected to reject fresh Tottenham contract offer from Daniel Levy

Atletico Madrid are planning to launch a fresh bid for Cristian Romero as the Argentine is set to reject Tottenham's contract offer. Spurs chief Daniel Levy has reportedly decided to offer the defender a new contract, although the player will reject it. Diego Simeone is determined to sign a new defender and is prioritising the former Atalanta star.

  • Atletico plot new bid for Romero
  • Levy wants to offer a new deal
  • Romero unlikely to sign extension
