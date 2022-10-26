Transfer gurus Atletico Madrid Rodri GriezmannGOAL
Mudeet Arora

Atletico Madrid most expensive sales - How Rojiblancos made over €1 billion in outgoing transfers

The Spanish side have made plenty of money in the transfer market this century

Atletico Madrid have become a force to be reckoned with in Spain again over the past decade or so and even managed to pip Real Madrid and Barcelona to the domestic title twice.

Their success is often being attributed to head coach Diego Simeone and the flamboyant Argentine certainly deserves a lot of credit for Atletico's resurgence.

Simeone's presence is by no means the only reason for their return to the top, though, as they have showed some shrewd business in the transfer market as well.

Buy cheap and sell high has very much been their mantra and they have made healthy profits on players such as Thomas Partey, Antoine Griezmann and Rodri to name just a few.

Who has been their most profitable piece of business over the last two decades or so, though?

Atletico Madrid most expensive sales by season

Season

Biggest sale

Fee

Total sales

2022-23

Renan Lodi

€5M/£4.50M

€6.95M/£6.26M

2021-22

Kieran Trippier

€14M/£12.60M

€22.75M/£20.48M

2020-21

Thomas Partey

€50M/£45M

€83.30M/£74.97M

2019-20

Antoine Griezmann

€120M/£108M

€309M/£278.10M

2018-19

Jonny Otto

€21M/£18.90M

€57.90M/£52.11M

2017-18

Yannick Carrasco

€30M/£27M

€104M/£93.60M

2016-17

Borja Baston

€18M/£16.20M

€44M/£39.60M

2015-16

Jackson Martinez

€42M/£37.80M

€152M/£136.80M

2014-15

Diego Costa

€38M/£34.20M

€89.30M/£80.37M

2013-14

Radamel Falcao

€43M/£38.70M

€70.10M/£63.09M

2012-13

Eduardo Salvio

€11M/£9.90M

€21.35M/£19.22M

2011-12

Sergio Aguero

€40M/£36M

€85.35M/£76.82M

2010-11

Jose Manuel Jurado

€11M/£9.90M

€23.90M/£21.51M

2009-10

Johnny Heitinga

€6.80M/£6.12M

€17.90M/£16.11M

2008-09

Jose Antonio Reyes

€2.65M/£2.39M

€3.45M/£3.11M

2007-08

Fernando Torres

€38M/£34.20M

€52.10M/£46.89M

2006-07

Mateja Kezman

€7M/£6.30M

€7M/£6.30M

2005-06

Jesper Gronkjaer

€3M/£2.70M

€5.30M/£4.77M

2004-05

None

Nil

Nil

2003-04

Javier Pinola

€250,000/£225,000

€250,000/£225,000

2002-03

Juninho Paulista

€6.90M/£6.21M

€8.10M/£7.29M

2001-02

Salva Ballesta

€10.80M/£9.72M

€20.30M/£18.27M

2000-01

Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink

€22.50M/£20.25M

€55.55M/£50M

TOTAL

€1.24b/£1.11b

*All figures are taken from Transfermarkt unless stated otherwise.

Atletico Madrid top 10 most expensive player sales

