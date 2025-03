This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

AFP Atletico Madrid star hit with huge ban for insulting referee after being sent off against Getafe as Diego Simeone suffers blow in La Liga title bid A. Correa D. Simeone Atletico Madrid LaLiga Angel Correa couldn't hold back his frustration after being sent off against Getafe. He insulted the referee and has now been handed a lengthy ban.

Has been hit with a five-game ban

Huge blow to Simeone's La Liga ambitions