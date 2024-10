This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Atletico Madrid hit with stadium ban punishment after barrage of missiles aimed at Real's Thibaut Courtois in ugly derby scenes Atletico Madrid have been hit with a partial stadium ban after a barrage of missiles were aimed at Real's Thibaut Courtois during the derby. Atleti handed a three-game partial stadium closure

Have also been fined €45,000 (£37,000/$49,000)

Have also been fined €45,000 (£37,000/$49,000) RFEF's competition committee doled out the punishment