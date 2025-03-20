This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

AFP Atletico Madrid ask Argentina stars to talk Enzo Fernandez into summer move from Chelsea with Julian Alvarez and Co. tasked with convincing €80m-rated midfielder during international break Transfers E. Fernandez J. Alvarez Chelsea Atletico Madrid Argentina Premier League LaLiga Atletico Madrid intend to price Enzo Fernandez away from Chelsea this summer and want to use their Argentinian players to do the club a favour. Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Atletico eyeing Fernandez for a summer move

Want Argentine players in the squad to work as agents

Chelsea midfielder also linked to Real Madrid