This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Getty Images Atletico Madrid identify Alex Iwobi as shock Premier League target as Diego Simeone eyes summer move for Fulham ace A. Iwobi Atletico Madrid Transfers Fulham LaLiga Premier League Alex Iwobi has emerged as a target for Atletico Madrid this summer, according to a new report. Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Iwobi targeted by Atletico

Atleti eyeing new midfielder

Enjoyed a strong PL season Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱