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Cagliari Calcio v Atalanta BC - Serie AGetty Images Sport

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Atalanta v Cagliari, where to watch and live broadcast: channel, kick-off time, line-ups

Atalanta vs Cagliari
Serie A
Atalanta
Cagliari

On Saturday at 20:45, Atalanta will face Cagliari in Serie A: here is all the information on where to watch the match and the probable line-ups.

A painful last-minute defeat to Roma still stings, and now Maurizio Sarri's Atalanta head to the New Balance Arena as guests of Fabio Pisacane's Cagliari.

Sarri has several calls to make, especially out wide, where Bernasconi and Zappacosta could edge out Bellanova and Kolasinac. Kessie has a chance of a first start in midfield, with Roh in the frame up front. Scamacca looks set to keep his place at Krstovic's expense.



Cagliari, fresh from a win over Lecce, lean on Maldini, who rediscovered his spark in the last round, and on the understanding he has struck up with Fazzini since the start of the season. Mendy will again lead the line.


  • Atalanta and Cagliari: the broadcasting channel and live stream

    The match: Atalanta v Cagliari

    The date: Saturday 12 September 2026

    The time: 20:45

    The broadcasting channel: stc

    Live streaming: stc

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  • Expected line-ups: Atalanta v Cagliari

    Atalanta (4-3-3): Carnesecchi; Zappacosta, Kossounou, Scalvini, Bernasconi; Kessié, Ederson, Samardzic; De Ketelaere, Scamacca, Ruggeri.


    Cagliari (4-3-3): Caprile; Zé Pedro, Deiola, Rodriguez, Obert; Adopo, Wenks, Romano; Maldini, Mendy, Fadzini.

  • Where to watch the Atalanta vs Cagliari match on TV

    The Serie A match between Atalanta and Cagliari will be broadcast live on television via stc through the app for compatible smart TVs, or using games consoles (PlayStation, Xbox), TIMVISION Box, or devices such as Google Chromecast and Amazon Fire Stick TV.

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  • Where to watch the Atalanta vs Cagliari match live

    Atalanta-Cagliari is also available to stream live on your smartphone, tablet, laptop or desktop through stc. Just download the app or log in via the platform's official website.

Serie A
Atalanta crest
Atalanta
ATA
Cagliari crest
Cagliari
CGL