A painful last-minute defeat to Roma still stings, and now Maurizio Sarri's Atalanta head to the New Balance Arena as guests of Fabio Pisacane's Cagliari.

Sarri has several calls to make, especially out wide, where Bernasconi and Zappacosta could edge out Bellanova and Kolasinac. Kessie has a chance of a first start in midfield, with Roh in the frame up front. Scamacca looks set to keep his place at Krstovic's expense.









Cagliari, fresh from a win over Lecce, lean on Maldini, who rediscovered his spark in the last round, and on the understanding he has struck up with Fazzini since the start of the season. Mendy will again lead the line.



