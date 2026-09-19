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Maurizio SarriGetty Images
Gianluca Minchiotti
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Atalanta squad: Kossounou stays at home, the full list

Atalanta
Serie A

The list of Inter players called up for the away trip to Juventus

Here are the players Maurizio Sarri has called up for tomorrow's 18:00 Serie A trip to Juventus in the fifth round.



Kossounou, Hien and Sulemana miss out.


  • Goalkeepers: Carnesecchi, Pompei, Sportiello

    Defenders: Bellanova, Bernasconi, Kolasinac, Kristensen, Mirra, Obric, Scalvini, Zappacosta

    Midfielders: Ederson, Elmas, Gaetano, Kessie, Pasalic, Samardzic, Zalewski

    Forwards: De Ketelaere, Krstovic, Raspadori, Rowe, Scamacca


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