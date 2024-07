Aston Villa beat Ipswich and Barcelona to Jaden Philogene signing as winger snubs Premier League new boys to complete £13m deal Jaden Philogene-BidaceAston VillaPremier LeagueTransfersHullBarcelonaIpswich

Jaden Philogene is set to complete a move to Aston Villa after rejecting Ipswich Town and also turning down Barcelona.