Aston Villa agree whopping £10.4m deal to sign 16-year-old sensation in 'surprise move'

Aston Villa have sent shockwaves through the European youth market with a decisive and expensive swoop for one of France's most promising talents. In a move that has seemingly come out of nowhere, the Premier League side have agreed a €12 million (£10.4m) fee with Ligue 1 outfit Metz for the services of 16-year-old sensation Madjo.

The transfer has moved at lightning speed. According to Fabrizio Romano, the deal is fully agreed and Madjo is already in Birmingham, accompanied by his agents, to complete the necessary medical examinations before putting pen to paper.

The scale of the fee signals a massive statement of intent from the Villa hierarchy. It is a significant outlay for a player who is yet to make his mark on senior football, but it highlights the club's aggressive strategy to secure elite talent before their value skyrockets beyond reach.