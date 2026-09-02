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'First in history!' – Asian superstars complete blockbuster European transfer switches
Asian stars make historic moves
Asian football celebrated a landmark summer transfer window as the continent's elite talent secured major moves across Europe's top divisions. Highlighting the window was Eredivisie top scorer Ayase Ueda, who completed a 15 million euro transfer from Feyenoord to Ligue 1 outfit LOSC Lille on a four-year deal.
In England, goalkeeper Zion Suzuki made history by becoming the first Japanese shot-stopper to play in the Premier League after sealing a move to Aston Villa from Parma. Meanwhile, South Korean midfielder Lee Kang-inclosed an illustrious chapter at Paris Saint-Germain — where he won two Champions League titles — to join La Liga contenders Atletico Madrid.
These marquee transfers underscore the rapidly growing influence and market value of Asian players at the highest levels of European competition.
- AFP
Major switches across the continent
The transfer activity extended well beyond headline moves, with several national team mainstays securing strategic changes of environment. South Korean forward Hwang Hee-chan completed a loan switch from Wolverhampton Wanderers to Bundesliga side Schalke 04, while compatriot Hwang In-beom moved to Primeira Liga (Portugal) champions FC Porto from Feyenoord.
Iraqi international winger Marko Farji completed a permanent transfer from Venezia to Eredivisie club sc Heerenveen on a four-year contract. In Uzbekistan, goalscorer Eldor Shomurodov saw his loan move to Istanbul Basaksehir made permanent for 2.8 million euros after finishing as the Turkish top flight's joint-top scorer with 22 goals.
"I am very happy to join LOSC, a club with a strong presence in Ligue 1 and the Champions League," Ueda said upon his arrival in France. "I was really drawn to this club, especially because of its style of football."
Breaking barriers and setting records
This summer also featured landmark achievements for Middle Eastern talent in Europe's top tier. Saudi Arabian defender Saud Abdulhamid extended his stay at RC Lens until 2029 after helping the French club win the Coupe de France and Trophee des Champions, making him the first Saudi player to win major European silverware. Meanwhile, Iran national team captain Alireza Jahanbakhsh completed his return to Dutch football by joining Eredivisie side Excelsior Rotterdam as a free agent.
Japanese defender Ko Itakura returned to Borussia Monchengladbach from Ajax on a four-year deal, while compatriot Kodai Sano earned a step up to Eredivisie champions PSV from NEC.
Elsewhere, South Korean defender Seol Young-woo joined FC Augsburg from Red Star Belgrade, becoming the fourth South Korean player in the German club's history.
- Getty Images Sport
Preparing for European campaigns
With the registration deadlines now closed, these players turn their focus to establishing themselves in their new club setups for the campaign ahead.
Many of these stars, including Ueda, Lee, and Abdulhamid, will be featured in European competitions like the UEFA Champions League.
Their performances will be closely watched as they look to build momentum, maintain match fitness, and continue elevating Asian football on the world stage.
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