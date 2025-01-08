'He probably wouldn't let me back in the house!' - Ashley Young's son Tyler reveals plan to nutmeg his dad as pair gear up for potential historic father-son clash in FA Cup tie between Everton & Peterborough
Tyler Young hopes to nutmeg his father Ashley when they go head to head in the FA Cup clash between Everton and Peterborough on Thursday.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Father and son could play in FA Cup clash
- Tyler aims to nutmeg the Everton star
- Both teams without a win in five matches