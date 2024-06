Arthur Okonkwo snubbed ‘offers from higher level’ to rejoin Wrexham as Phil Parkinson salutes ‘statement signing’ from Ryan Reynolds & Rob McElhenney TransfersWrexhamArthur OkonkwoPhil ParkinsonLeague One

Arthur Okonkwo snubbed “offers from a higher level” to rejoin Wrexham, with Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney completing a “statement signing”.