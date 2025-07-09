Arsenal U18 v Manchester United U18: FA Youth Cup Quarter FinalGetty Images Sport
Soham Mukherjee

Arsenal's great hope! Wonderkid Max Dowman joins up with Gunners first team for pre-season at 15 years old

M. DowmanArsenalPremier League

Arsenal’s preparations for the 2025-26 season are underway, and one of the most eye-catching developments at London Colney this week has been the presence of 15-year-old prodigy Max Dowman in first-team training. The highly rated youngster was involved in the senior squad’s pre-season fitness and technical sessions on Wednesday, joining a host of established stars on the pitch including Bukayo Saka.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • Dowman stars in Arsenal training
  • Will take part in pre-season friendlies
  • Cannot sign a professional contract until 2026
Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱

Next Match