Arsenal women's player ratings vs Twente: Beth Mead's fine form continues! Lionesses forward makes the difference as Gunners grab vital Champions League win

When Mead found the back of the net after 10 minutes, it felt like Arsenal could score quite a few. Two minutes before that, only some heroic Twente defending had prevented Mariona Caldentey, who fired not far off target even earlier on, and then Mead from scoring, with the Gunners' high and aggressive press working a treat and forcing the visitors into turning the ball over plenty in dangerous areas.

As it transpired, though, that would be the only goal of the game. It wasn't for a lack of trying; Alessia Russo would go close with three headers, including one which hit the bar late on, and the outstretched leg of Diede Lemey prevented her from scoring when she did get one on target. The goalkeeper's best save, however, might have been to prevent her own team-mate from netting an own goal, when she reacted brilliantly at her near post after Victoria Pelova's flick was inadvertently directed towards goal by Lieske Carleer.

Chances at the other end were few and far between, with Sophie Proost's header well over the bar, meaning the biggest scare Anneke Borbe, Arsenal's third-choice goalkeeper, had in the home goal was when she was caught by the onrushing Eva Oude Elberink, almost forcing the Gunners to hand a senior debut to 17-year-old Amy Liddiard. Fortunately, with Daphne van Domselaar and Manuela Zinsberger already sidelined, Borbe was able to continue and preserve the clean sheet that ensured her team's victory, their second in a row after three games without one.

GOAL rates Arsenal's players from Meadow Park...