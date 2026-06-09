Arsenal great Thierry Henry explains what Gunners need from summer transfer window - with ‘not easy’ warning sounded by Invincible to 2026 Premier League title winners

Arsenal ended a 22-year wait for a league title under Mikel Arteta, a feat that has reunited the fan base and validated the long-term project at the Emirates Stadium. Reflecting on the achievement, Henry admitted he felt a shift in the team's mentality before the campaign even began, noting that the squad finally possessed the necessary ingredients to go all the way.

Speaking about his feelings on the current crop, Henry said to Betway: "I said at the start of the season that this was the first time I could see us winning the league, and I didn’t stutter when I said we must win it. Before, there was something missing, but this year they made it happen. Why? Time, investing the right way, and finally, I can relate to the team. There’s something there – the fighting spirit, the big moments – that you can relate to."



