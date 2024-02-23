'I've had it easy for so long' - Arsenal star Kyra Cooney-Cross explains why she joined Gunners this summer

GettyBrendan Madden'I've had it easy for so long' - Arsenal star Kyra Cooney-Cross explains why she joined Gunners this summerArsenal WomenWSLWomen's footballAustraliaArsenal star Kyra Cooney-Cross says she chose to join Arsenal because she "wanted a challenge" after having it "easy" for too long.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowCooney-Cross calls Arsenal move a "challenge"Midfielder says she had it "easy for so long"Matildas prepare for huge Olympic qualifier