Arsenal player ratings vs Wolves: Michael Oliver that is SCANDALOUS! Gunners survive disgraceful Myles Lewis-Skelly red card decision thanks to Riccardo Calafiori heroics

The Italian full-back's goal gave the north Londoners a crucial win in a highly controversial clash at Molineux

Riccardo Calafiori came off the bench to score a superb winner as Arsenal claimed a crucial 1-0 win at Wolves in a feisty clash at Molineux that saw both team have a man sent off.

In a highly controversial game, it was Arsenal who were reduced to 10 men first when teenage left-back Myles Lewis-Skelly was dismissed for bringing down Matt Doherty inside the Wolves half as he looked to stop a counter attack from the hosts.

Arsenal were unsurprisingly furious at referee Michael Oliver's decision, which was initially believed to have been for denying a goalscoring opportunity. The Premier League later announced, however, that the 18-year-old had been sent off for serious foul play.

Despite the dismissal, it was Arsenal who then started the second half the better with Gabriel Magalhaes, Kai Havertz and Declan Rice all going close to given the 10-men the lead.

And, after Wolves' Joao Gomes had been sent off on 70 minutes after fouling Jurrien Timber and being shown his second yellow card, the visitors finally struck, with substitute Riccardo Calafiori expertly guiding a half volley across Jose Sa and into the far corner to give Mikel Arteta's side all three points.

