Arsenal player ratings vs Brighton: Max Dowman is the truth! Hale End stars send Gunners into Carabao Cup quarter-finals as Ethan Nwaneri scores first goal of season

Brighton ought to have gone ahead inside 10 minutes when Christian Norgaard carelessly lost possession in his own half, but goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga was out quickly to smother Georginio Rutter's shot. Then, on the counter from an Arsenal corner, Rutter slipped in Stefanos Tzimas, who somehow fluffed his lines from close range.

Arsenal didn't truly get going until the second half, where they took the lead with 58 minutes on the clock. Mikel Merino's clever flick between the lines found Myles Lewis-Skelly, who cut the ball back for close friend Nwaneri to slide home.

Arteta threw on Saka, Gabriel Magalhaes and Jurrien Timber as the hosts looked to solidify their status as leaders, which unsurprisingly coincided with their set-piece threat improving dramatically and the mood shifting around the ground. The first of those subs doubled the lead from open play. however, reacting quickest when Jason Steele spilled a shot from debutant Andre Harriman-Annous to send the Gunners into the last eight.

