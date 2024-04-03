Arsenal player ratings vs Luton Town: Martin Odegaard leads Gunners back to the Premier League summit as Emile Smith Rowe offers reminder of his talents

Mikel Arteta's side cruised to victory at the Emirates Stadium to lift themselves above Liverpool for at least the next 24 hours

Arsenal returned to the top of the Premier League as they secured a comfortable 2-0 win against relegation-threatened Luton Town at the Emirates Stadium on Wednesday.

Despite making five changes to the side that drew 0-0 at Manchester City on Sunday, the hosts looked sharp in the first half with Emile Smith Rowe playing a starring role in only his second league start since October. It was Smith Rowe who started the move that opened the scoring on 23 minutes, stealing possession in the Luton half before feeding Martin Odegaard. Arsenal’s skipper then exchanged passes with Kai Havertz before drilling a lovely first-time finish past Thomas Kaminski.

The hosts doubled their lead just before the break and Smith Rowe was again at the heart of the move. The 23-year-old was played in down the left by Leandro Trossard, and having got to the touchline, he sent in a cross which was turned into his own net by Daiki Hashioka.

It looked at that point that Arsenal would go on and add more goals after the interval, but Arteta’s much-changed side appeared to tire as the game went on and never really looked like extending their advantage.

GOAL rates Arsenal's players from Emirates Stadium...