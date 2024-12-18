Arsenal player ratings vs Crystal Palace: No new striker needed?! Gabriel Jesus reborn with Christmas hat-trick as Gunners' big hitters save Jakub Kiwior's blushes in the Carabao Cup

Arsenal came back from 1-0 down to book their spot in the EFL Cup semi-finals thanks to the Brazilian's second-half hat-trick

Gabriel Jesus scored a superb second half hat-trick to hand Arsenal a much needed 3-2 win against Crystal Palace and send them into the Carabao Cup semi-finals on Wednesday night.

The Brazilian, who had only scored one goal all season before the tie at the Emirates Stadium, produced three wonderful finishes to get Mikel Arteta's side back to winning ways after two costly draws in the Premier League.

The out-of-sorts hosts couldn't have gotten off to a worse start, though, as they fell behind inside four minutes when Jean-Philippe Mateta took advantage of an error from Jakub Kiwior before racing away and beating David Raya.

It was an awful opening for Arteta's much-changed side, and it took until the half-time introduction of Martin Odegaard for them to burst into life, with the Gunners captain producing a wonderful pass to set up Jesus for the equaliser.

Bukayo Saka, another substitute, then played in the Brazilian for his second, before Odegaard sent the striker clear to complete his hat-trick in emphatic style soon after.

Former Arsenal striker Eddie Nketiah then came off the bench to score a fine late header to set up a nervy finale, but Arsenal held firm to book their spot in the semi-finals.

