Arsenal's head of sports science leaves in wake of internal review as shake-up of Mikel Arteta's backroom staff continues

Arsenal are now aiming to build on a historic campaign that saw them capture their first Premier League title in 22 years. Crucially, the Gunners proved they could overcome a late-season wobble, putting an end to years of near-misses and high-stakes collapses. However, their dream of a memorable domestic and European double was shattered after they fell short against PSG in the Champions League final.

Despite taking an early lead, Arsenal ultimately lost the Champions League final on penalties to PSG, with some pundits critical of the Gunners' cautious defensive approach. The defeat sparked immediate talk about the need to inject more quality into the final third - a sentiment shared by Arteta, who admitted that decisive action is required to elevate the team further. Reflecting on the upcoming changes, the manager stated: "We’ll start to make some very important decisions; we want to reach another level. We're going to have to show that ambition because they are more than capable of doing it, but it's going to demand us to be very, very ambitious, very fast, and very smart."