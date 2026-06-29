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Arsenal's head of sports science leaves in wake of internal review as shake-up of Mikel Arteta's backroom staff continues
High-profile exit at the Emirates
According to BBC Sport, Arsenal have seen another one of Arteta's lieutenants leave this summer with the club’s head of sports science and performance, Allen, to depart. The exit represents a significant changing of the guard behind the scenes in North London, as the Gunners look to refine their approach to player availability and physical conditioning.
Allen’s departure follows the surprise sacking of head of medical Dr. Zafar Iqbal last month, marking another high-profile exit from Mikel Arteta's backroom staff. Having joined from Aston Villa in 2017, Allen ends a significant nine-year tenure at the Emirates Stadium - a spell that bridged the final days of Arsene Wenger's era with the entirety of Arteta’s reign.
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Internal review prompts radical changes
This decision to overhaul such established staff came after the club hierarchy launched a rigorous internal review of their recent injury record. Confronted by persistent fitness issues plaguing several key players, Arsenal chiefs felt compelled to reassess their preventative strategies. To spearhead this investigation, Arteta brought in a trusted acquaintance - Spanish physiotherapist Joaquín Acedo - to conduct a comprehensive independent review.
Past campaigns have shown how easily key player absences can derail the club's silverware ambitions, making hierarchy determined to elevate their medical and sports science departments to elite levels. Despite recent Premier League success, the immense physical toll of a gruelling season has highlighted a clear need for modernization and a fresh perspective on squad fitness.
More coaching departures confirmed
Allen is not the only influential figure departing north London; Sam Wilson, another highly popular member of the first-team backroom staff, is also moving on. Serving as the lead physical performance coach, Wilson concludes a notable 12-year stint on the Gunners' books. According to The Telegraph, he is now expected to continue his career with a club in Europe.
Arteta’s high-octane tactical approach, coupled with his preference for a tighter squad rotation than many rivals, naturally intensifies the physical demands placed on his players. Consequently, the club is eager to implement every preventative measure possible to mitigate injury risks. The vulnerabilities of this intense style were laid bare last season by high-profile setbacks; Kai Havertz, Bukayo Saka, and Martin Ødegaard all endured lengthy spells on the sidelines, while Jurrien Timber failed to recover in time for the Champions League final and was ultimately forced to miss the World Cup.
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Arteta demands more ambition
Arsenal are now aiming to build on a historic campaign that saw them capture their first Premier League title in 22 years. Crucially, the Gunners proved they could overcome a late-season wobble, putting an end to years of near-misses and high-stakes collapses. However, their dream of a memorable domestic and European double was shattered after they fell short against PSG in the Champions League final.
Despite taking an early lead, Arsenal ultimately lost the Champions League final on penalties to PSG, with some pundits critical of the Gunners' cautious defensive approach. The defeat sparked immediate talk about the need to inject more quality into the final third - a sentiment shared by Arteta, who admitted that decisive action is required to elevate the team further. Reflecting on the upcoming changes, the manager stated: "We’ll start to make some very important decisions; we want to reach another level. We're going to have to show that ambition because they are more than capable of doing it, but it's going to demand us to be very, very ambitious, very fast, and very smart."