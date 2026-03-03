Arsenal & Man City told they 'don't deserve' Premier League title as Man Utd legend says trophy shouldn't be handed out this season

The Premier League title race is intensifying as Arsenal currently lead the table with 64 points, holding a five-point advantage over Manchester City, who have a game in hand. Meanwhile, United trail from a distance, sitting third with 51 points.

In a season where Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City have struggled to maintain their usual relentless consistency and Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal have occasionally stumbled under the weight of expectation, Scholes believes the standard has fallen short of historic title-winning benchmarks. The Gunners recently dropped points in a frustrating 2-2 draw with struggling Wolves, while City have spent much of the season playing catch-up after a surprisingly lethargic start. For Scholes, the lack of quality is so apparent that he suggested a drastic and unprecedented solution regarding the presentation of the trophy in May.