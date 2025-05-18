This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Arsenal have lost Giannis Antetokounmpo! NBA superstar reveals he now supports Real Madrid after giving up on Gunners

NBA star Giannis Antetokounmpo revealed that he no longer supports Arsenal as he ditched the Gunners to back Real Madrid.

  • Basketball icon used to support Arsenal

  • Now backs Real Madrid

  • Giannis idolised Henry growing up

