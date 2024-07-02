Riccardo Calafiori Euro 2024Getty
Ritabrata Banerjee

Arsenal keen on Italy defender Riccardo Calafiori as Bologna offer update on Euro 2024 star's future

ArsenalRiccardo CalafioriTransfersBolognaJuventusSerie APremier League

Arsenal are all set to compete with Juventus to secure the signature of Italian defender Riccardo Calafiori.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

  • Arsenal want Italy's Calafiori
  • Juventus linked with a move for defender
  • Bologna could consider selling the 22-year-old
Article continues below