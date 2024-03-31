‘Needs to look in the mirror’ - Arsenal coach Jonas Eidevall aims dig at Emma Hayes after Chelsea boss’ ‘male aggression’ accusations following Conti Cup final spat
Arsenal manager Jonas Eidevall made some pointed remarks at Chelsea boss Emma Hayes after the two were involved in a spat after the Conti Cup final.
- Eidevall accused of 'male aggression'
- But Hayes pushed Arsenal boss at full-time
- Eidevall fires back at Hayes' comments