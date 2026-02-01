Getty
Arsenal goalkeeper Anneke Borbe stretchered off in neck brace and with oxygen as hugely concerning scenes overshadow Women's Champions Cup final victory over Corinthians
Borbe injury mars Arsenal cup victory
The incident happened in the dying moments of the match, which ended in a 3-2 victory for Arsenal. Corinthians star Jhonson chased a long ball round the back of the Arsenal defence, and Borbe collided with her team-mate Lotte Wubben-Moy as she dived on the ball.
Daphne van Domselaar replaced Borbe for the final seconds as Arsenal made a concussion substitution after using up all of their permitted substitutes.
Wubben-Moy spoke in support of her team-mate at the final whistle, while Van Domselaar went up to collect her winners' medal wearing the shirt of Borbe, in a touching tribute to a much-respected member of the Gunners squad. Borbe made multiple outstanding saves on the night and played a key role in victory, before she was named Goalkeeper of the Tournament following the conclusion of the final.
'So much bravery' - Wubben-Moy speaks in support of Borbe
Arsenal centre-back Wubben-Moy told Sky Sports: "Who would be a goalkeeper? It takes so much bravery to do that in the dying minutes and she arguably saved us the game. Everyone knows that health comes first and we'll be going in to see her [Anneke Borbe] before we celebrate to see she's okay. A trooper.
"It's not often that at Arsenal you can write history because history has been written so many times. We stand on the shoulders of giants. To come to this inaugural competition and win it and do it with all of our fans here in style - our fans are wonderful and that's who we do it for."
Arsenal will await updates on Borbe
Despite joyous celebrations after being named the inaugural winners of the Champions Cup, Arsenal's thoughts were clearly with the condition of Borbe and they will nervously await updates on her injury in the coming hours and days.
The 25-year-old signed from Wolfsburg in the summer and played a key role in Arsenal's second trophy win under Renee Slegers, making important saves from Duda Sampaio and Jhonson before her night saw a worrying end in the final moments of extra time.
What comes next
It remains to be seen whether Borbe will be able to return in time for Arsenal's next game. Slegers' side are due back in WSL action next Sunday when they welcome runaway leaders Manchester City to Emirates Stadium.
