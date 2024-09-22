Manchester City FC v Arsenal FC - Premier LeagueGetty Images Sport
Ritabrata Banerjee

'What a future awaits!' - Arsenal fans claim Myles Lewis-Skelly is 'anointed' as teenager picks up yellow card BEFORE making Premier League debut in bizarre incident vs Man City

Arsenal midfielder Myles Lewis-Skelly picked up an yellow card before even making his Premier League debut against Manchester City on Sunday.

  • Lewis-Skelly booked before Premier League debut
  • Fans claimed youngster is 'anointed'
  • Man City hold Arsenal to a 2-2 draw
