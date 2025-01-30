Arsenal slapped with FA charge for angry complaints to referee Michael Oliver after controversial Myles Lewis-Skelly red card against Wolves
Arsenal have been charged by the FA for their players’ conduct towards referee Michael Oliver following Myles Lewis-Skelly’s controversial red card.
- Lewis-Skelly sent off by Oliver against Wolves
- Declan Rice and others protested vehemently
- FA have now charged Arsenal over the incident