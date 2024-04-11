Arsenal told to go after two targets who 'could score as many goals as Erling Haaland' - but Gunners warned they must avoid £100m Newcastle star Alexander Isak
Emmanuel Petit has advised Arsenal to break the bank on two attackers who could emulate Erling Haaland, but told the Gunners to avoid Alexander Isak.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Arsenal looking for a No. 9 in the market
- Advised to pursue Nico Williams & Ivan Toney
- Told to stay away from £100m-rated Isak