Viktor Gyokeres Sporting 2023-24Getty
Ritabrata Banerjee

'You never know what's going to happen' - Arsenal & Chelsea target Viktor Gyokeres throws his Sporting CP future into doubt with transfer admission

V. GyoekeresSporting CPTransfersArsenalChelseaLiga PortugalPremier League

Arsenal and Chelsea target Viktor Gyokeres refused to rule out a transfer after scoring hat-trick for Sporting CP.

  • Arsenal, Chelsea target Gyokeres opens up about future
  • Star striker netted a hat-trick in Sporting CP's win
  • Hinted he could still move out of the club
