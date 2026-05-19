AFP
So close! Arsenal star boy Bukayo Saka narrowly missed out on snatching Premier League record from Man Utd legend Wayne Rooney after joining Thierry Henry in exclusive club
Elite company for Hale End graduate
According to the official Premier League website, Saka officially entered the record books during Arsenal's 1-0 win over Burnley. The Hale End academy graduate fell just short of Rooney's age record, but he has joined an incredibly exclusive club of players to achieve a 50/50 milestone for the Gunners in the competition. He is only the third player in the club's history to do so, joining legendary figures Henry, who boasts 175 goals and 74 assists, and Bergkamp, who registered 87 goals alongside 94 assists.
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Arsenal career and current form
Saka has enjoyed a meteoric rise since his promotion directly from the academy to the Arsenal first team in July 2019. Over his senior career, he has amassed 311 appearances across all competitions, contributing 81 goals. His impact this season has been pivotal across 48 total games, where he has clocked 3,173 minutes of action. The winger has secured 11 goals and seven assists overall, including seven strikes and five assists in 31 Premier League outings.
Chasing domestic glory
Having already lifted one FA Cup in 2020 and two English Super Cups, the winger is now on the brink of ultimate glory. Arsenal have an opportunity to clinch the Premier League title if Manchester City drop points against Bournemouth or Aston Villa. However, even if City win both of their remaining fixtures, Arsenal simply need to secure a victory in their final match of the season. The club will travel to face Crystal Palace on Sunday, knowing that three points will guarantee them the long-awaited league crown.
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European dreams await in Budapest
Beyond the intense domestic title race, Arsenal face a monumental challenge on the continent. Following their final league fixture, the squad will travel to Budapest to face PSG in the UEFA Champions League final on May 30. Saka will hope to lead his boyhood club to their first-ever European triumph.