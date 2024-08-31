'We just want consistency!' - Bukayo Saka hits out at referee over Declan Rice sending off as Arsenal star points to Brighton avoiding punishment for similar offence
Bukayo Saka called for more "consistency" from Premier League referees after Declan Rice was sent off controversially against Brighton.
- Arsenal were held to a 1-1 draw
- Rice red card tilted the balance of the match
- Saka left unimpressed with the 'harsh' call