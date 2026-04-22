Last year, Borussia Dortmund and Bayer Leverkusen reportedly approached Valdepenas, and now Eintracht Frankfurt are joined by Arsenal and AC Milan in the race for the former Spanish Under-19 international.

The defender made his first-team debut in mid-December under then-coach Xabi Alonso, starting at left-back in a 2-1 win over Alavés, but has not featured since. He remains a regular for Real’s second string in Spain’s third tier, recording 26 appearances and two goals for Castilla this season.

Frankfurt may need to reinforce their defence this summer if Nnamdi Collins departs; the 22-year-old is under contract until 2030 yet is said to be weighing up a move, with Premier League suitors reportedly monitoring his situation. Eintracht are said to be open to offers and would seek a fee of around €40 million.