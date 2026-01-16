Getty Images Sport
Arne Slot reveals Liverpool's transfer plans after Conor Bradley injury leaves Reds desperately short in defence
Slot hints at transfer discussions
Slot has acknowledged that Liverpool’s recruitment team is fully aware of the precarious situation the squad now finds itself in, though he stopped short of promising an immediate dip into the transfer market. The injury to Bradley has left the Reds threadbare at the back, sparking intense speculation that the club may be forced to accelerate their summer plans to bring in cover this month.
Speaking at his pre-match press conference ahead of the Burnley clash, Slot was candid about the internal discussions taking place in the background. "I think everyone is aligned about the challenges we are facing," the Dutchman said when pressed on potential signings. "That's not to say that we are going to act, but everyone is aligned on what we are facing. There's no-one who has a different opinion about it. But that's not to say that anything is going to happen."
Bradley blow: Season-ending fears after Emirates stalemate
The catalyst for this defensive crisis was the chaotic conclusion to Liverpool’s goalless stalemate against Arsenal earlier this month. What was already a tense affair boiled over in stoppage time when Bradley went down clutching his knee near the touchline. The initial prognosis is grim, with fears growing that the dynamic full-back has suffered significant ligament damage that could rule him out for the remainder of the season.
Bradley's absence leaves Joe Gomez as the primary cover across the back four, a situation that is far from ideal given the relentless schedule of domestic and European football awaiting the Reds in the spring.
Slot defends Martinelli amidst 'disgraceful' shove controversy
The injury itself was compounded by the furious reaction it provoked on the pitch. Believing Bradley was feigning injury to waste time in the dying seconds, Arsenal winger Gabriel Martinelli physically shoved the stricken defender off the pitch after dropping the ball on him. The incident sparked a melee between the two sets of players and drew stinging criticism from pundits, with Gary Neville branding the Brazilian’s conduct "disgraceful".
However, Slot adopted a conciliatory stance towards the Arsenal forward, attributing the incident to the wider culture of gamesmanship in modern football rather than malice on Martinelli’s part.
"I don't know Gabriel Martinelli, but he comes across as a nice guy," Slot insisted after the game. "I think the problem for him - and it's a problem in general in football - is that there is so much time-wasting and players pretending they are injured... I am 100 per cent sure if he knew what the injury might be, he would never do that."
Martinelli has since contacted Bradley to apologise, claiming he misunderstood the situation in the heat of the moment.
Burnley test awaits as defensive shuffle begins
With the controversy of the Emirates behind them, Liverpool must now refocus on the visit of Burnley. The defensive shuffle will be immediate. With Bradley out and questions over the fatigue levels of his remaining defenders, Slot may be forced to rely on the versatility of Gomez or even dip into the academy reserves to fill the bench.
The Burnley fixture presents a different type of challenge to Arsenal. The Clarets will likely look to exploit any physical fragility in a Liverpool backline that has been unsettled by the week’s events.
