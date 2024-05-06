Arne Slot makes Feyenoord farewell admission and confirms plans to ask Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp for advice

(C)Getty ImagesAditya GokhaleArne Slot makes Feyenoord farewell admission and confirms plans to ask Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp for adviceLiverpoolJuergen KloppPremier LeagueFeyenoordEredivisieTransfersFeyenoord manager Arne Slot has all but been confirmed as the next Liverpool manager and the Dutchman has revealed his plans.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowSlot set to join Liverpool this summerOffers an update on his situationWill contact Klopp for Liverpool adviceArticle continues below