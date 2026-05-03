Arne Slot names Man Utd star who 'hurt' Liverpool repeatedly in defeat at Old Trafford

Despite the frustration of the final result, Slot admitted that the collapse after reaching two-all was somewhat characteristic of their season. "That is what happens. We were 2-0 down, came back in the second-half to 2-2 and then we shut off and immediately conceded the goal," he remarked. "I don’t think anyone expected us to lose that game after a 2-2. Or maybe you do after the whole of our season. As I’ve shown so many times this season, when we are playing well or we think we are able to win it, we switch off. We had a lot of ball possession, one of their strengths is also defending. I tried to play a bit more on both sides with the wingers. We went a bit too much for the middle in the first-half where they can counter attack you. The same issues keep coming back which is not a huge surprise as you don’t have long to fix it during the season."